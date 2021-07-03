Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 573,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,467. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17.

