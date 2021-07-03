Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

V traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.63. 4,299,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

