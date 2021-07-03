Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.83. 3,462,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

