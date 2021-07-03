Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. 191,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,634. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23.

