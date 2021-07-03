Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 1,677,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,025. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

