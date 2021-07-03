Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

