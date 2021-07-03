Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,912,000 after acquiring an additional 139,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,884,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

