Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $138.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

