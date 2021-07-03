BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,202.0 days.

Shares of BRRGF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BerGenBio ASA in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

