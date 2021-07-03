Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BHLB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

