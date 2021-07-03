Berry Data Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,135.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1% against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $71,135.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

