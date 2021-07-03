Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Best Buy stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $12,859,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

