BetProtocol Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00738533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.24 or 0.07563914 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

