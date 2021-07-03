BetterBetting Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00731964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.72 or 0.07490948 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.