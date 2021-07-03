Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.21 million and $5.52 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,063,067 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

