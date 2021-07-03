BIDR One Day Volume Reaches $12.15 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

