Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 241,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 124,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.0% in the first quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

