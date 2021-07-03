BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,715.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00013244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $2,715.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.90 or 0.01434725 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,547 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

