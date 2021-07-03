BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BIO-key International stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

