Bionic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 113.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Bionic has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $17,964.27 and approximately $57.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bionic Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

