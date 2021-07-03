BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

