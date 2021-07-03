Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $263,363.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for $41.03 or 0.00118689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,948 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.