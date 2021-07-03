Birdchain (BIRD) Market Capitalization Reaches $557,675.22

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $557,675.22 and approximately $116,559.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

