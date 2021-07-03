Bismuth One Day Volume Hits $695.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 74.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000275 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,504,718 coins and its circulating supply is 21,427,046 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

