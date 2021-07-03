Bit-Z Token Achieves Market Cap of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00748386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.73 or 0.07671313 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

