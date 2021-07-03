Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $572,255.91 and $20.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,931,256 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

