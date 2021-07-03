bitCNY Market Capitalization Tops $4.41 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $407,810.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00169566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,742.16 or 0.99854032 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

