Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002237 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.