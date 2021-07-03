Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0944 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

