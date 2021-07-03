Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $28.54 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.54 or 0.00082300 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $530.03 million and $6.77 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.97 or 0.01447644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00419081 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.