Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $9.36 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.36 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $498.55 or 0.01443204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,544.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00419313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003979 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,780,094 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

