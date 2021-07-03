Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $770.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $192,810.00 and approximately $770.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 113.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023706 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007366 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 136.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001441 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

