Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $48.13 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $48.13 or 0.00139374 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $843.00 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00330072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00188971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

