Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $47.61 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $833.86 million and $16.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $47.61 or 0.00138050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00340480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00187758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 709.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.