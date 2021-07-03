Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $147.00 or 0.00422413 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $437.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,799.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01463200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00085330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003963 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,777,108 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

