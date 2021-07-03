BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $11.33 million and $1.20 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00136047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,624.87 or 1.00008637 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

