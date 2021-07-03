BitcoinPoS One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,189.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 399.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,709,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,564 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

