BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.42

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $7.59 million and $1,831.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,623.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.73 or 0.06390879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.06 or 0.01447173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00400300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00163437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00620013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00419720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00330193 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

