BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1,624.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00263136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037367 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

