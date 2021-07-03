BitMart Token (BMX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and $6.24 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00739899 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

