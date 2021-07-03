Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $52,616.74 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $52,616.74 and $119.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 158.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00405381 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,108,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,108,991 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

