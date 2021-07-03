BitScreener Token Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $3,216.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.26 or 0.07564821 BTC.

BitScreener Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

