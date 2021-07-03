BitSend Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,565.07 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, BitSend has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $106,565.07 and $112.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00397529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.97 or 0.01230080 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,315,912 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

