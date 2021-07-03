BlackRock Inc. Buys 65,511 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Altimmune worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

