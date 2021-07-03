BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.55% of Resonant worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

