BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.