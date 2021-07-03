BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.49 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51.

