BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $636.12

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 636.12 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 619 ($8.09). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 619 ($8.09), with a volume of 243,112 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 636.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

