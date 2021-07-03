BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, BLAST has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $49,350.04 and approximately $191.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

