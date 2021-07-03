BLAST Market Cap Hits $49,350.47 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, BLAST has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $49,350.47 and approximately $43.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006594 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.